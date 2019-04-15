‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Weigh in on Cersei’s Elephant Obsession in Season 8 Premiere

Cersei Lannister just wanted to know where her elephants were in the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere, and fans could relate to her slight obsession with the large mammals.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1 lie ahead!

While forces joined in the North to fight at Jon Snow’s side in the approaching Battle of Winterfell, Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister remained in King’s Landing rebuilding a new army with Euron Greyjoy with the help of the Golden Company of Essos, something that had first been teased in Season 7.

“Highgarden bought us the most powerful army in Essos, the Golden Company—20,000 men, horses, elephants, I believe,” Cersei boasted to her brother, Jaime Lannister, in the Season 7 finale, though she received some truly devastating news in the Season 8 premiere: she wouldn’t be getting those elephants after all.

“I was told the Golden Company had elephants,” she said in the Season 8 premiere after Euron Greyjoy returns with Harry Strickland of the Golden Company, who informed her that the elephants were simply too large to bring on wooden boats across the sea.

“I wanted those elephants,” she once again brought up the absence of the large mammals after sleeping with Euron.

It turns out that social media wanted to see those elephants, too.

“Cersei is literally the whole fandom right now. WHERE ARE ELEPHANTS,” one person wrote.

“Cersei’s obsession with the elephants is hilarious. And surprisingly relatable,” another added.

“Cersi being upset because she didn’t get war elephants is a whole mood,” a fan related.

The unusually humorous moment became a standout scene of the series, and also inspired a number of memes.

“Cersei of House Lannister, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Protector of the Realm, and MOTHER OF ELEPHANTS,” another joked.

“Cersei: and elephants? I was told the Golden Company has elephants,” one person quipped. “Harry Strickland: we do, but HBO dedicated this season’s special effects budget to direwolves and dragons, so I’m just going to say elephants aren’t well-suited to sea voyages.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with the finale on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.