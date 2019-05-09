‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Teases Jason Momoa Return, Speaks out About Starbucks Coffee Cup Gaffe

Emilia Clarke is clearing her name in that viral Game of Thrones Starbucks cup gaffe, and potentially placing the blame on Khal Drogo.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

Daenerys Targeryen may have a mouthful of titles to her name, but “Drinker of Pumpkin Spice Lattes” is not among them, according to an Instagram post that Clarke shared to her account on Wednesday night, just three days after the HBO series inadvertently advertised for the beloved coffee chain.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” she captioned a photo of herself, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), also squashing any rumors of a possible return of the Khal.

“The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa,” she continued. “[Jason Momoa] you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

The now viral coffee cup slip-up had occurred in “The Last of the Starks,” and while GoT fans across the globe flocked to Instagram to share photo evidence of the gaffe, which the series cheekily blamed as an accident as Daenerys had ordered “herbal tea,” it was later revealed that the cup’s short stardom had come to an end.

“HBO confirms Sunday’s cameo on #GamefThrones has been digitally removed on HBO Go,” the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter writer Ryan Parker.

But it was not the Starbucks cup alone that generated talk, as Sunday night’s episode also saw plenty of heartbreak following the deaths of Daenerys’ dragon Rhaegal and her longtime confidante Missandei, who became the first victims in the war for the Iron Throne.

The deaths, which followed the deaths of a number of other characters close to Daenerys, left many wondering how much more the girl vying for the Iron Throne would have to lose, and many wishing that her Khal could return to her side.

Although rumors had swirled in the months leading up to the Season 8 premiere that Momoa could potentially reprise his role, and some fans still hold strong to that belief, it has largely been dispelled by Momoa himself that the Khal will not be stepping into battle.

“It’s impossible. He can’t. No, I’m sorry,” he claimed in December of 2018, a statement that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that his character had met an untimely end.

The actor did, however, pay a visit to the set during filming for its final season, which he claimed is “going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.” He added that Season 8 is “unbelievable” and will “f– up a lot of people.”

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode airs on Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will be followed by the series finale on May 19.