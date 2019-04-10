‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner Joke Over Hilarious 2009 Throwback Photo

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams recently joked about a hilarious 2009 throwback cast photo.

PEOPLE unearthed the decade-old picture, which features the aforementioned stars, as well as Richard Madden (Robb Stark) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy).

Videos by PopCulture.com

All five of the young Stark/Snow/Greyjoy kids are noticeably baby-faced, with Harington even sporting a pair of black spectacles.

“I remember this day very distinctly,” Harington told the outlet. “It was in Belfast and we went along to a book signing that George was having. This is the first time I ever really posed for a photo, and it was really bizarre because this is right at the beginning, none of us know what’s going to happen at this point.”

“I still pull that face in every photo shoot,” he then quipped. “A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents, I hope they’re very similar to what they were. You just have this kind of bizarre job that you do. If I was to show that boy there this [photo], his mind would be blown.”

Williams and Turner were far more mortified by the picture than Harington was, with both women exclaiming “Oh my God” in unison when presented with it.

“Okay, two of these five people are prepubescent,” Williams joked. “Why do five of five people look prepubescent?”

“Prepubescent, that’s so true. It looks like a bunch of inbred cousins,” Turner added, to which Williams replied, “Oh God, it’s just awful. It does like [they’re] going to their first-ever book shop.”

“Everyone just looks so weird!” Turner then said.

Game of Thrones first aired in 2011, and will take it’s final bow this year.

Earlier this year, Harington opened up about how the series coming to an end really makes him feel, saying, “It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that.’ But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s exactly same with nine years doing this show,”

“No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh’; there’s this loss around it,” Harington added.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.