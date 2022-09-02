'Frasier' Alum Peri Gilpin Guest Stars in New Episode of 'Kevin Can F**K Himself' (Exclusive Clip)

This week's brand new episode of Kevin Can F**K Himself features none other than Frasier alum Peri Gilpin as a guest star, and we have an exclusive clip for fans! In the episode, titled "Ghost," Gilpin plays Allison's (Annie Murphy) mother, Donna, who appears in flashback scenes. A press release from AMC explains, "It's clear that Donna and Allison have a unique relationship that may have led Allison to where she is today."

In the clip, after having a minor dispute with her friend Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) and then enters her sitcom reality, where she finds herself at a wake for her father. Donna appears after Allison drops a ham on the ground, and proceeds to be quite critical of her daughter. After Donna comments on her husbands death being due to poor eating habits, Allison says, "They say heart attacks can also be brought on stress," implying that her mother could have been part of the cause. Donna replies, "I can't stress enough how much I don't care." Fans can see the whole clip above!

It's been a, uh, stressful few days for Allison. A stressful few years actually. Or decades.



Catch up with #KevinCanFHimself on @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/EOaDc9xa3b — Kevin Can F Himself (@KevCanFHimself) September 1, 2022

Ahead of Season 2, which is also the show's last, Kevin Can F**K Himself creator and executive producer Valerie Armstrong sat down with Decider to discuss what fans could expect from the final episodes. Spekaing about hers plans going into the season, Armstrong shared, "My goal was always to create eight episodes that I could stand behind and be proud of. I don't know how to make something everyone likes. If I did, I would be endlessly employable. And you know, that stuff filters into your brain sometimes, and you want to please everybody and make something that everyone will love as much as you. But I don't know how to do that. So I just tried to focus on making stuff I was proud of."

She continued, "I am so proud of each one of those eight episodes. They do what I wanted them to do, which is they tell an overarching story. They get to a point. Every one has an arc, but also it's not an eight episode movie, you know? I feel there are no filler episodes...There's an identifiable thing about each one that makes it fun to watch. So I'm very proud of that." Kevin Can F**k Himself airs Mondays at 9 pm ET, on AMC.