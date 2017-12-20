The Worst Passwords of 2017 Revealed

New Year’s resolutions this year should probably include making better passwords.

SplashData has revealed its list of the worst passwords of 2017. The list is compiled by using data from more than 5 million passwords leaked this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Topping the list once again is the password “123456,” while the password “password” takes second place on the list of 100 terrible passwords. “12345678” and “123456789” also rank in the top 10, while “qwerty” comes in fourth and “letmein” ranks seventh.

And the Force isn’t with some Star Wars fans who chose “starwars” as their password. The password comes in as the 16th worse password of 2017. For those considering using another term from their favorite movie, they may want to reconsider.

“Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words,” Morgan Slain, CEO of SplashData, Inc., told the Daily Mail.

Other popular passwords include names like “harley,” “robert,” and “jordan,” and other random words like “hello,” “ferrari,’ and “cheese.”

Here’s the list of the top 10 worst passwords of 2017:

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. letmein

8. 1234567

9. football

10. iloveyou

SplashData releases the list every year in the hopes of making internet users more aware of safety concerns online and in the hopes of encouraging them to choose creating more difficult passwords.

“Hackers know your tricks, and merely tweaking an easily guessable password does not make it secure,” Slain warned. “Our hope is that the Worst Passwords of the Year list will cause people to take steps to protect themselves online.”