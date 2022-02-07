Wendy’s Has 3 Mixed-up Frosty Sundaes Coming to Tempt Sweet Lovers

Wendy’s has a trio of new Frosty Sundaes, sadly testing now only in Columbus, Ohio. Despite the small rollout, it might be worth the trip if looking for something new, and sweet. For fans of the fast-food treat, Wendy’s is adding some classic flavors that might give your inner child a bit of a boost.

According to ChewBoom, the three test sundaes include the Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae, Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae and the Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae. Each offers an explosion of sweet flavor and brings back the Frosty Sundae for the first time since 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae comes in either the vanilla or chocolate variety and is topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows, Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce and some whipped cream. Classic Strawberry sticks to the name in either chocolate or vanilla varieties. It comes with sprinkles, strawberry sauce and whipped cream. And finally, the Chocolate Lovers sundae comes in either flavor and is stuffed with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Oreo cookie bits and whipped cream.

The last time the sundae graced Wendy’s menu, it came in a Frosty Cookie Sundae variety. While it isn’t going nationwide, the trio of new flavors is being tested in the Columbus, Ohio area. As ChewBoom notes, Wendy’s headquarters is located in Columbus, making the choice of test location more sensible.

Will we get to see these nationwide? Will they go well with the new crispier fries like the classic fries? If they do arrive, will the sundaes only be available for a limited time? It will be interesting to see.

We could also see the sundaes become part of a deal at the restaurant, giving samples and free treats to those looking to try the sundae. The fast-food giant always gives away free items and samples of their new things, including fan-favorite treats like the chicken nuggets or the regular frosty. The frozen treat is the one item that sets Wendy’s apart from Burger King and McDonald’s in their current forms. While each sells ice cream, the frosty has felt unique compared to the Mickey D’s sundae or whatever Burger King attempts.

Customers can get the popular treat for free in a snack size if they buy a special keychain that goes toward charity. It allows a free snack-sized frosty for an entire year.