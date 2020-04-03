Watch a Principal Tell a Student Working a Drive-Thru That She’s Valedictorian

Coronavirus isn’t stopping this Michigan principal from telling one of her students that she’s earned the title of valedictorian! In a video uploaded to Facebook, Michelle Floering, the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Michigan, drove through a Culver’s restaurant drive-thru where she delivered the news to 18-year-old Kaitlyn Watson.

In the video, Floering was being filmed as she drove up to the window where she asked for Watson. When the high schooler came to the window, she was given the exciting news. “Hi, Kaitlyn. So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today. You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian!” the principal said with excitement.

“I am?” Watson replied. “Oh my gosh, thank you so much!”

“You’re welcome,” Floering replied. “And I know we have to stay 6 feet away, so I can’t give you a hug, but congratulations. Well deserved!”

Schools in the state so far have been closed for more than two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also expected to extend the closures through the end of the school year.

As the virus continues to spread, it’s been reported that the amount of cases have now reached 1 million globally according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center. While it doesn’t appear that they have issued a statement or any comments on the new data, they are offering many other resources, such as answers to some of the questions citizens have about the outbreak. In an explanation of what the virus is, the university said, “Coronaviruses are a type of virus. There are many different kinds, and some cause diseases. A newly identified type has caused a recent outbreak of respiratory illness now called COVID-19.” They added, “COVID-19 can be passed from person to person through droplets from coughs and sneezes. COVID-19 has been detected in people all over the world, and is considered a pandemic. The spread of this new coronavirus is being monitored by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and health organizations like Johns Hopkins across the globe.”

Due to the world outbreak, events, films, TV shows, award ceremonies and more have all been put on hold. Recently, it was announced that the 2020 Olympics set to take place in Tokyo have been pushed back to 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty.