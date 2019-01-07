Turpin Family’s ‘House of Horrors’ Home Sold on Auction Block for $310,000

The California “House of Horrors,” where the Turpins allegedly tortured their 12 children for years, was sold for $310,360 on Wednesday.

David and Louise Turpin were arrested back in January of 2018, when one of their 12 children allegedly broke out of their home and called the police. According to a report by a local CBS News affiliate, the house in question was foreclosed on back in November. After being up for auction for weeks, the house finally sold on Wednesday, fetching about $40,000 less than it was originally appraised for.

The Perris, California house was built in 2013. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and stands at 2,386 square feet. Riverside County valued the home at $353,138, but given the circumstances, it did not earn quite that much for the bank that reclaimed it.

The listings reportedly worked hard to distance the house from the allegations against the Turpins. Their case was not mentioned in real estate documents or the auction website, Hudson & Marshall. The house is at 160 Muir Woods Road.

The Turpins have been in the headlines for nearly a full year now. The family was ousted from its idyllic-looking home on Jan. 14, 2018 when police first stepped inside. David and Louise had 12 children, ranging in age from 2 to 29 years old. The youngest one appeared to be treated relatively well, but the rest were allegedly tortured.

The Turpins stand accused of routine chaining their children to their beds or other furniture. They were all badly malnourished, and were allegedly denied basic hygiene as well. None of them were allowed to shower more than once per year, and they were sometime bound as “punishment” for weeks or even months at a time.

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against them. They are each being held on $12 million bail until their respective trials. Meanwhile, their children are adjusting to life outside of captivity. The medical staff who administered to the Turpins reported that some of them had shockingly little knowledge of the outside world, with one even asking what a toothbrush was.

The adult Turpin offspring are now in the care of Adult Protective Services. They are living in undisclosed residential facilities and working out what they want to do with their lives. The minors, meanwhile, are in Riverside County Child Protective Services. All spent time in the hospital following their parents’ arrest.