Tupac Shakur Murder: Petition Demands Las Vegas Police Clear Homicide Case After Confession

After a recent confession regarding the shooting death of Tupac Shakur, fans are rallying to motivate police to close his murder case.

The iconic rapper was targeted in a drive-by shooting in September of 1996. After six days in the hospital, he passed away. His death inspired countless theories over the years, but many believe the shooting was related to the unchecked gang war between Shakur’s Bloods and the Crips.

Back in February, a member of the Crips confessed on camera to being involved in Shakur’s death. Duane Keith Davis — also known as Keefe D — made an appearance on BET docuseries Death Row Chronicles, and claimed he knows who killed the rapper.

Though Keefe wouldn’t reveal the person’s identity because of “street code,” he didn’t deny that his late nephew and former suspect Orlando Anderson could have fired the four bullets that killed Shakur, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is time for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to clear the Tupac Shakur murder case,” a Change.org petition read.

“We are not demanding that Davis be arrested; that is for our justice system to decide,” the petition added. “But it is a charade for law enforcement to continue to pretend that we still don’t know who killed Tupac Shakur. And Las Vegas Metro PD can declare a case “cleared” even if they don’t present anyone with charges. All that it takes is the will to do it.”

According to Keffe D, the fatal shots came from the back of his car, where Anderson and another friend were seated.

“People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer, and I have nothing else to lose,” Keffe D said of his decision to speak out on the BET show. “All I care about now is the truth.”

According to Keefe D, Shakur was standing up in the car, his upper body emerging through the sun roof. He was apparently waving to a gang of adoring girls in the car behind him. When they spotted the star, Davis and his friends made a U-turn to go after him.

“All the chicks was like, ‘Tupac! Tupac!’” Davis said. “He was like ‘Hey!’ like a celebrity, like he was in a parade.”

In previous interviews with police, Keefe D claimed Anderson was the shooter. Prior to his death, Anderson denied pulling the trigger.

“How can someone go on television, confess again to having direct knowledge of one of the most famous “unsolved” murders in history, and it goes ignored? It’s as if the rule of law no longer applies to Tupac Shakur’s murder, and that is simply wrong. We, the citizens, now humbly ask that this wrong be righted: Clear the Tupac Shakur murder case,” the petition read.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officially responded to the former gang member’s claims, and fan reaction, with a statement.

“We are aware of the statements made in a BET interview regarding the Tupac case. As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety,” the LVMPD said in a statement to Fox 5 Vegas. “Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This case still remains an open homicide case.”