Stimulus Update: Pelosi Hopes to Reach Agreement With Mnuchin on Key Issues by 'End of the Day' Tuesday

Congress might just be one step closer to finally enacting another stimulus plan. On Tuesday, journalist Jake Sherman took to Twitter to share some updates on where negotiations stand between the Democrats and Republicans as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue their talks. According to the reporter, Pelosi hopes to reach a deal with Mnuchin on some key issues by the end of the day on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Sherman wrote that Pelosi appeared on Bloomberg TV where she discussed stimulus negotiations. During her appearance on the program, the speaker reportedly said that she believes that they can finish incorporating testing and tracing language in their stimulus legislation by Tuesday afternoon. She also said that by the end of the day on Tuesday, there will be more concrete details about their plan. In a subsequent tweet, Sherman wrote that Pelosi said that the Democrats and Republicans still disagree on two major parts of another stimulus package. The two sides reportedly disagree on state and local funding and on a liability overhaul. Even though they have these disagreements, the California Democrat said that by this afternoon, the Democrats will have language "countering" what the Republicans have to offer regarding those two topics.

PELOSI on Bloomberg TV says that she thinks she can wrap testing and tracing language this afternoon with Mnuchin. “Hopefully by the end of the day today we’ll know where we all are." She said "not sure” appropriators are "going to be ready" — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2020

PELOSI says Republicans and Democrats are STILL not in agreement on two MAJOR pillars of the bill: State and local funding and on a liability overhaul. By the 3 p.m. call, Pelosi says Democrats will “have language countering what they have in the bill” on those two subjects — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2020

These updates come shortly after Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement on a second stimulus package. On Sunday, the speaker appeared on ABC's This Week and explained that this deadline only applies to enacting another stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election. If their negotiations go beyond the 48-hour mark, there will likely not be enough time for Congress to actually come to an agreement before the election date. "The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do," she said. "But we're saying to them we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not? And what is the language? I’m optimistic, because again we’ve been back and forth on all this."