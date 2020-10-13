Stimulus Checks: Cory Booker Pushes for Relief Talks Instead of Supreme Court Vote

✖

On Monday, the U.S. Senate was in session to discuss President Donald Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett as the next member of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was among many Democratic senators who were frustrated with Republicans and Trump pushing to get a new justice into office prior to the Nov. 3 election rather than continuing negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill.

Booker voiced his frustration in court, believing they should instead be “working in a bipartisan way” to come to an agreement on a new stimulus package to help out “people who are struggling right now.” He continued to vent on Twitter afterwards, calling out Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for only wanting to push through Barrett as a means to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He also explained how he’s floored that “even in the midst of a deadly pandemic” the Senate is being asked to take their priorities away from funding a highly-anticipated COVID-19 relief bill as cases continue to climb across the country.

Sen. Cory Booker: "Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we are here." "We should be, as the Senate, working in a bipartisan way to try to get this virus under control, to get relief to people who are hurting." https://t.co/oOyKSbmr7F pic.twitter.com/NN4ufWIoAm — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2020

Booker wasn’t alone in that regard. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested it’s time to get back to helping the country and its people instead of Republicans “jamming through their nominee.” Like her New Jersey counterpart, Klobuchar sounded off on Twitter ahead of the hearing, posting her disdain for how the Senate is having its priorities shifted, “America, today you can see clearly the misplaced priorities of the Republicans. And it’s in your hands to change it. VOTE.”

While Democrats would rather be discussing a plan for a new relief bill, Republicans are following the requests of Trump, who called off the Senators in their quest to come to an agreement on a bill and instead shift to his Supreme Court nomination. Trump tweeted that talks can resume after the Nov. 3 election. The hearings surrounding the appointment of Barrett will continue throughout the week as Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority, are hoping to get her nomination completed before the end of the month and in time for the election.