Snapchat Down: App Not Working Wednesday Morning

Many Snapchat users are having trouble using the photo and video-sharing app Wednesday morning as the social media company investigates the source of the outages. Problems began around 6:50 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector, and so far 31,354 complaints have been logged on the site. While some users are able to access the app fully, others are having trouble logging in and sending snaps.

Snapchat acknowledged there was an issue at 7:49 a.m. ET, tweeting, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!” People in the replies were urging the company to quickly fix the problem so they didn’t lose their Snap streaks. “hurry tf up i need to text my crush so he doesn’t lose interest,” one person joked. “FIX IT IM GONNA LOOSE MY STREAKS,” another wrote.

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

Snapchat’s outage comes on the heels of a mass Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage last week. The outage, which prevented users from refreshing their feeds or sending messages, was caused by “configuration changes on the backbone routers,” Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, wrote in a blog post last week. These changes caused issues that interrupted the traffic between routers in Facebook’s data centers around the world, he continued: “This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

The outage came just one day after a whistleblower who leaked private internal research to The Wall Street Journal and Congress came forward on 60 Minutes. The leaked documents revealed that Facebook’s executives understood the negative impacts of Instagram has among younger users and that the Facebook algorithm enabled the spread of misinformation, including during election periods.