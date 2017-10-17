Skateboarder Engulfed in Flames When Stunt Goes Awry

A skateboarding stunt went dramatically wrong when a New Jersey skater lit his friend on fire with gasoline.

“We decided to light each other on fire with gas while we were out skating. Our plan took a left turn,” Dave Krienke told the Daily Mail.

In the video, Mike Vasilik pours gasoline down a rock that Krienke is presumably going to do a stunt on, and in the process gets gasoline on Krienke’s pants. The two seem unbothered by the fact that his pants are doused in gas and Vasilik enthusiastically lights the stream of gas running down the rock on fire, which ignites a fire path.

Krienke’s legs are then completely engulfed in flames as he stands atop the rock. He jumps off to the ground and wildly runs throughout the yard, trying to jump out of his pants that are now around his ankles.

Vasilik runs after him and tries to pull the pants off his friend, who is attempting to kick them off. Krienke somersaults into Vasilik, who then sits on top of his legs in an attempt to cut off the oxygen supply.

“It burns so bad,” Krienke shouts as the flames continue to burn.

Once the flames died down, the two show their wounds to friends.

“The skin’s peeling off,” Krienke says as he shows his red-raw ankles to the camera. “It’s not that bad.”