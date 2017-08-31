Police Recall Scott Peterson’s Strange Behavior After Wife Laci Vanished

In 2004, Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son Conner in 2002. Now, A&E’s six-part series, The Murder of Laci Peterson, is taking a look back at the case, with this week’s episode exploring Peterson’s demeanor after his wife had gone missing and before her body was found.

“His overall demeanor was so off from what they had seen in their experience as investigators that they completely zeroed in on him,” Ted Rowlands, a local TV reporter, explained in a clip from the show.

As spouses are often considered suspects in any missing person case, Peterson was already under scrutiny and his behavior only advanced investigators’ theories that he had a hand in his wife’s death.

Jon Buehler, a retired police detective who investigated Laci’s disappearance, said in the clip that “that first night,” Peterson was concerned with the neatness of his home, offering coasters and expressing concern over his car door.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like that’s something that would be important to you if your loved one was missing,” Buehler said.

“[Scott’s] major concerns were not Laci,” detective Al Brocchini said in a previous interview with PEOPLE. “His major concerns were his car door hitting his other car door in the driveway, or me taking a picture of this boat in his shop, or getting a receipt for the pink slipper and sunglasses the tracking-dog people used for Laci’s scent. He was concerned about the wrong things on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Peterson is currently being held on death row in San Quentin State Prison.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DiscoveryID