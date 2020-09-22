Rush Limbaugh Tells Senate to Skip Confirmation Hearings for Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

✖

Rush Limbaugh has never been one to shy away from controversial statements, with the conservative radio host now tell the Senate that it should skip confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, Trump is preparing to announce his pick for the open seat. During his daily radio show, Limbaugh — a staunch Trump supporter — said, "I want the Judiciary Committee — that could be great if it were skipped."

The radio host added, "We don't need to open that up for whatever length of time, so that whoever this nominee is can be Kavanaugh'd, or Borked, or Thomas'd. Because that's what it's going to be, especially when it's not even required." In his statement, Limbaugh is referring to the confirmation hearings of conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, as well as conservative nominee Robert Bork. Both Kavanaugh and Thomas were confirmed after intense and highly scrutinized hearings. Limbaugh would like to see the hearing process skipped so that the Senate can immediately vote on the nominee.

Rush Limbaugh calls for Trump's Supreme Court nomination to skip the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and go straight to a floor vote pic.twitter.com/4jc33X3D0W — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 21, 2020

"In addition, there are people on the Judiciary Committee who need to be out campaigning in October — not trying to deflect leftist attempts to distort the nominee's junior high school yearbook," he said. "And when the vote count is assured, Mitch McConnell needs to take it straight to the floor of the Senate and have the vote." Limbaugh went on to share one of his biggest gripes over the Senate holding hearings, saying, "We don't want to give Kamala Harris the opportunity to grandstand in that committee, as a vice-presidential running mate." Harris, a Senator from California, is running as Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate.

Following her death, Ginsburg's family released her final wishes, wherein she stated that her "most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." However, the majority of Senate Republicans have stated that they will push for President Trump's nomination to be confirmed. At this time, only two GOP senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have stated that they do not support a vote taking place before the election. Two more Republican Senators would have to dissent from the majority in order for a vote to be stalled.