President Trump Asks Supporters to Choose ‘Space Force’ Logo

President Donald Trump’s campaign is asking supporters to vote on a logo for the newly announced Space Force.

In an email sent to supporters from the Trump campaign just hours after Vice President Mike Pence outlined the proposed sixth branch of the military on Thursday, supporters were asked to help pick the logo that will be emblazoned on future Trump campaign items and be the signature of the Space Force.

Here are all six designs from the campaign. pic.twitter.com/uwgK1HidA7 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 9, 2018

“President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE- a ground breaking endeavor for the future of America and the final frontier,” the email, signed by Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, said, according to TIME. “As a way to celebrate President Trump’s huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear. But first we have to make a final decision on the design we will use to commemorate President Trump’s new Space Force- and he wants YOU to have a say.”

The logos, six in total and all reminiscent of mission patches, all feature the phrase “Space Force” aside from one logo that includes the words “Mars Awaits,” despite that the proposed Space Force will focus on defense and not space exploration. Several of the logos appear to draw inspiration from past NASA logos, with one very reminiscent of the administration’s current logo.

Only Trump’s campaign donors are able to officially vote on the logo via the mass email that was sent.

President Trump first announced his intentions of creating a Space Force during a March 13 speech when he claimed that space was a “war-fighting domain” and therefore a space force would be part of his national security plan. Then in June, in an announcement from Cape Canaveral, Florida, he stated that he was directing the Pentagon to create “space force” as an independent branch of the military.

The branch of military, which has been met with mixed criticism, will be designed to ensure friendly use of space and conduct of outer space operations, care after military training missions, and space warfare or any combat that may occur in space. During his announcement, President Trump also vowed to return the United States to the moon and to reach Mars.

According to the Vice President, the administration is hoping to have the Space Force up and running by 2020. However, before the idea can become reality, it will need approval from Congress.