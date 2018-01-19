‘Millionaire’ Father Hired Strippers for Son’s 12th Birthday Party

A "millionaire" father has come under fire for hiring strippers to dance at his 12-year-old son's birthday party.

Video of the party was shared by The Daily Mail after it began to emerge online. In the clip, the young boy can bee seen standing shirtless with dancers touching him and rubbing bodies on his.

The family has yet to be identified, but it is said that the boys father is a "millionaire," and he can also be seen in the video smiling wide as his son is groped by the two women.

Many have criticized the unknown man for exposing his pre-pubescent son to such an extreme sexual situation.

While little is still known about the situation, and Spanish-language outlets were the first to pick up on the story, it is believed that the party took place somewhere in the United States.

In 2017, British reality star Katie Price cam under fire for something similar after suggesting she considered hiring a prostitute for her autistic teenage son.

On the U.K. talk show Loose Women, Price said, "Harvey is 15 now. Naturally, at 15 you go through puberty and it's natural to experiment with yourself," and then went on to state that her husband was the first one to jokingly suggest they hire Harvey a prostitute for his 18th birthday.

Price went on to say, "He hasn't got a clue about that side," in regard to Harvey's understanding of sex, and then added, "What do you do, do I leave it?"

Another guest on the panel offered some advice, saying, "I think you wait and see if he's angst-ridden about it and if it's an issue for him."

As mentioned, Harvey is autistic, but he also suffers from partial blindness and Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder a that is causes delayed development as well as an insatiable appetite.

In another appearance on Loose Women, Price actually performed a song and it did not go over well. As Price belted out her song, the shows viewers took to Twitter to voice their disapproval.

One person wrote, "Scolded Cat' springs to mind 'A Whole New World' of pain for the ears… Ffs GIVE IT UP You Can't Sing."

Another viewer said, "[Loose Women] forgot to give the details of the helpline for anyone affected by [Miss Katie Price] singing! Wishing everyone a speedy recovery."

Suggesting that Price has never been talented, a third person stated, "When will Katie Price learn she can't bloody sing [Loose Women]."