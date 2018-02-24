Most Expensive House Ever Sold in NYC Went for $100 Million to a Famous Buyer

Michael Dell, founder of the computer company Dell, just broke a New York City real estate record.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the tech mogul purchased the penthouse suite of Manhattan’s One57 tower for a whopping $100.47 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the city.

The penthouse is 10,000-square-feet in size, two stories tall and house six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located in one of the most popular areas of Manhattan labeled “Billionaire’s Row.” The paper reports that the purchase was made back in 2014, but was not confirmed by Dell until Thursday. Wall Street Journal reporters also confirmed hat he’s giving the apartment a top-to-bottom renovation, though Dell, his architect and representatives of the building all declined to comment on the purchase.

Dell other real estate purchases include a penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences in Boston for $40 million, a condo in Boston’s Millennium Tower worth $10.9 million and a property on the Kona Coast in Hawaii dubbed the “Raptor Residence.”

According to Forbes, Dell is the 38th richest man in the world as of this month with a net worth of $23.5 billion

Dell founded the company that shares his namesake way back in 1984, but by 2011 he owned 243.35 million shares of the company’s public stock to give himself 12% of the company. In 2013, he bid $24.4 billion to take Dell Inc. private, making it the largest management buyout since the Recession.

Once his company went private, Dell pulled off what’s been referred to as the highest-valued tech acquisition in history in 2015 by buying software and storage company EMC Corporation for a $67 billion.

