Man Kills Himself After Accidentally Shooting Best Friend at Birthday Party

A Michigan man celebrating his 21st birthday fatally shot himself after accidentally killing his best friend.

According to ABC12, 20-year-old Zachary Woodcock was hosting a gathering at his apartment with friends in celebration of his 21st birthday. The group had reportedly been drinking before Woodcock went into his bedroom and retrieved a handgun, which accidentally fired, a bullet fatally striking 21-year-old Richard Skillman in the chest.

“I heard the gun pop off,” an unnamed neighbor told the news station. “I heard yelling and screaming and I came down to see if I could assist anybody.”

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and began administering emergency aid, but Skillman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon realizing what he had done, Woodcock allegedly walked outside of his apartment and shot himself. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Anytime there is alcohol involved and guns, that is a bad mix and almost nothing good is ever going to come of it,” Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gomez said.

Authorities reported that both young men liked guns, and about 10 guns had been removed from the apartment and Skillman’s car.