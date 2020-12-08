Mall Santa Causes Controversy After Telling Child 'No Guns' After Nerf Christmas Wish

The holiday season has arrived and while things may be quite different amid the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Clause is still making the rounds across the country. One particular interaction, however, has come under fire after a mall Santa was recorded shutting down one particular child that wanted a Nerf gun.

The Santa could be heard telling the child, “No, no guns.” He then clarified by telling the man in red that he meant Nerf guns. Santa denied that request, as well, “Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you, that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you.” Santa tried to sway the kid into considering his other options, including Legos, toy cars and trucks and even a bike, but the boy was not pleased with this response and instead began to cry.

The viral video led to some heated debate as to whether or not the mall Santa overstepped his boundaries, some believing he made it too political and others feeling what was said has been taken out of context. Here are some of the most notable reactions to the video, including one person who called out the Santa for resembling the dreaded Santa from A Christmas Story.