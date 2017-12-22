Vegas Gunman Shot Himself in Mouth After Killing 58

The death of the Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 and injured hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October has officially been ruled a suicide.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg told the Associated Press that Stephen Paddock shot himself in the mouth after carrying out his attack from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort.

Every death in the Oct. 1 attack was ruled a homicide, Fudenberg said, announcing that no one was trampled to death by panicking crowds trying to exit the outdoor music festival.

The coroner also revealed via a chart that 21 people were shot in the head, 36 died with chest and back wounds and one died of a gunshot wound to the leg.

In the three months that have passed since the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, authorities have not publicly given any motive behind Paddock’s killing with an arsenal of assault weapons and ammunition, nor have they said why they think he stopped killing. Officers maintain that he fatally shot himself before they reached his room.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says Paddock fired over 1,100 rounds of ammunition into the crowd of more than 22,000 people; police found almost 4,000 unused rounds and 23 guns in Paddock’s hotel suite.

Days after the shooting, Lombardo said a few of Paddock’s weapons jammed. The sheriff reiterated that last month, but declined to give a specific number of weapons that jammed.

Paddock’s brain was sent to Stanford University after a visual inspection found no abnormalities. Fudenberg said autopsies from the massacre are not yet complete.

In November, five lawsuits went out on behalf of hundreds of victims and their families against Paddock’s multi-million dollar estate. Others sued the company that owns Mandalay Bay, saying that they failed to provide training and security staff that could have foreseen and perhaps prevented the attack. And others sued the company that organized the Harvest Festival, saying they failed to train their staff for an emergency such as this, and didn’t equip the festival grounds with proper exit routes.

One particular family of a victim of the shooting is seeking $45 million from Paddock’s estate.