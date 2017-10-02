Update: 58 Dead, 515 Injured in Vegas Attack

WATCH: LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 58 dead, 515 injured in Las Vegas attack https://t.co/bFvTMLzHtn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 2, 2017

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, is giving a new update to explain that the death toll and the total number of people injured in the horrific Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting have increased.

At this time, Sheriff Lombardo says that the death toll has increased to 58, with more than 515 injured in the Las Vegas attack, TODAY reports.

“I don’t have very much more to update you with from our previous briefings,” Lombardo said on Monday morning. “One thing, in particular, that has changed in the negative is…the number of people that have died associated with this event has increased. Right now we are using the number of 58.”

“I just was informed that it may be 59, of an individual that has expired at Sunrise hospital,” he said.

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas down on concertgoers attending a Jason Aldean show.

Police have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the suspect. Law enforcement officials say that Paddock acted alone and that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot before the cops made it into his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay resort.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654