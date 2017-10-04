Las Vegas Sheriff Reveals All but Three Victims Have Been Identified

Las Vegas sheriff says all but 3 victims of the massacre have been identified https://t.co/J5VlFAqhRM https://t.co/oSCc0OAw9d — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2017

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave an update on the massacre that took place on Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Lombardo revealed that of the 59 killed in the shooting, only three victims have not been identified.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have identified all but three victims,” he said. “We still have an active scene at the grounds near Mandalay Bay so we ask anyone to stay away from that area until further notice. The FBI is working diligently to clear that scene.”

Among those killed in Las Vegas Sunday night was a special education teacher, a kindergarten teacher and a nurse from Tennessee who saved his wife’s life.

One of the victims that survived, Savanna Chasco, spoke out after the tragic events.

Chasco told ABC News that at first, people thought the gunfire was just spotty noise coming from the speakers. After the second round of shots, Chasco and her friends started running. When they heard gunfire again, Chasco got shot in the back and fell to the ground. Her friends pulled her to a fence, and they kept running.

“Then we ran into MGM [Hotel] and we heard more rounds inside so we ran back out,” she said. “During this time, I was on the phone with my parents, just telling them what was going on, making sure they were OK so they weren’t worrying or anything.”

She was later transported to the hospital. “I ended up being in the hospital for four or five hours and I was … very fortunate,” Chasco said, noting that she still has the bullet in her back.

While she was in the hospital, she tried to remain calm and stay clearheaded.

“I remember the first nurse who I saw, she was very nervous, and so I asked her, ‘How are you doing tonight? Did you just come in?’” she recalled. “I just wanted to kind of keep a regular conversation going among all of the craziness around us.”

Chasco’s parents drove from their home in California to be with her, making the normally 10-hour drive in seven hours. The boyfriend of a friend Chasco attended the concert with was killed in the attack.