Kobe Bryant’s Books Rise to Top of the Charts Following His Death

It’s been a few weeks since the shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s death, and since then, Bryant’s content company Granity Studios has soared. Three children’s books published by his company will now occupy the top three spots of the Middle Grade Hardcover portion of The New York Times’ best-seller list. Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof will hold the number one spot, while Legacy And The Queen and the Wizenard: Training Camp will follow.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, Bryant said that his mission for his childrens books were to “combine education and inspiration and build around the concepts of what kids go through when they are playing a sport.” Each book that will hold the top three spots on the list were written for ages 10 through 14. According to the outlet, his book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s non-fiction sales charts as well. His book was released the same year the NBA star won an Academy Award for his animated short-film Dear Basketball in 2018, which was based on a poem Bryant wrote to announce his retirement from professional basketball. During his acceptance speech, Bryant said that he’s glad that he was able to add value off the court as well.

“… I mean, as basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little bit more than that,” he said.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were all killed in a helicopter crash in January. The crash took place in Calabasas, California during foggy weather conditions. Everyone on board the private chopper were on their way to basketball practice when the aircraft took an unexpected dive, claiming the lives of everyone on board. A watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the crash ignited a small brush fire in the area surrounding the helicopter. Emergency Services personnel were forced wait before they could reach it until the brush fire was put out.

Bryant was known for traveling on the chopper a number of times, even when he was playing for the Lakers. He would use the aircraft to travel from New Port Beach to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles.

During the 2020 Oscars, there was an “In Memoriam” segment dedicated to the Lakers player that brought tears to the eyes of many. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish performed the Beatles classic “Yesterday” in honor of not only Bryant, but several others in the industry who have passed away.