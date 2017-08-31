Watch: Reporter Helps Save Truck Driver Trapped in Floodwaters During Hurricane Harvey

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver’s life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

A news reporter and her team helped save the life of a truck driver who was stranded in the rising waters of north Houston during Hurricane Harvey.

News station KHOU‘s team led by reporter Brandi Smith, was broadcasting live from the highway she noticed a tractor-trailer surrounded by water. Its cab was filling up with water, while the driver, Robert, was still inside.

Making sure she didn’t abandon him and assuring him she would get the necessary aid, Smith flagged down a Harris County Sheriff’s Office truck towing a boat, asking for their assistance to get Robert to safety. Obliging to her request, Smith’s coworker, photographer Mario Sandoval, captured the nail-biting moment on camera.

One of the deputies told the news agency that it’s the same location a truck driver died in floodwaters during the Tax Day floods in 2016.

As the deputies prepared to help Robert out of the cab with their boat, Smith reassured him help was on the way, but grew very emotional.

Turning back to viewers, her voice cracking, she said, “I cannot imagine how terrifying it would be to be in that place right now. Put yourself in that place: your car is filling with water. Help is on the way, he is incredibly lucky.”

After about what seemed like an eternity, Robert was pulled to safety and told the news outlet, “I just thank God that you guys were right here to get me and put me back on land safely. I appreciate you.”

An estimated 20 inches of rain have already fallen on the city as the result of Hurricane Harvey.