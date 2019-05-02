Kevin Spacey Accuser Found Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle

A woman who allegedly accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment was found dead after being struck by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts on Feb. 25, while crossing a parkway.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Linda Culkin, 59, was crossing Burgin Parkway when she was hit by a car, with police Sgt. Karyn Barkas stating that Culkin was crossing while the traffic light was green. The driver tried to avoid her and, as a result, hit another vehicle head-on. No charges were filed against the driver.

Felix Browne, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, told Radar Online that Culkin’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Culkin was a nursing assistant who was reportedly obsessed with Spacey and had threatened to kill the actor, according to prosecutors. She sent bomb threats to two of Spacey’s workplaces and also sent threats to his coworkers and associates. Radar claims that her threats to Spacey and his team began after one of Culkin’s patients told her about allegedly being attacked by Spacey.

In 2014, Culkin was sentenced in 2014 to 51 months in prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $125,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in federal court to sending threats to the mail and over the internet, sending threats and false information regarding explosives and sending threats about biological agents.

Investigators say that Culkin made the threats between 2009 and 2011 and that two of her threats caused people to take precautions. One was a hoax bomb threat that led police in a foreign city to evacuate a building and close off a neighborhood, while a second involved a white envelope that contained a white powder that appeared similar to anthrax and caused people nearby to be quarantined.

Spacey is currently involved in a court case addressing the actor’s charges of groping a young man in Nantucket in 2016. Spacey was charged with felony indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping a then-18-year-old busboy at a restaurant in July 2016, USA Today reports.

The case is currently in pretrial hearings and the next hearing is scheduled for June 3. Spacey is not required to attend the hearing.

