Kentucky Derby 2018 Odds, Contenders and Post Draw

The Kentucky Derby, one of the biggest sports-betting events of the year is finally here, and the contenders, odds, and post draw are all being sized up.

As usual, there are twenty horses — and jockeys — facing off in the big race, with names ranging from Free Drop Billy to Instilled Regard, and even a My Boy Jack.

The audiobook company Audible has a horse in the race this year, and it is named after them.

According to CBS Sports, the horse with the best odds (7-2) and the most hype this year is Justify, though it is notable that Mendelssohn has the same odds.

However, while the former landed a post draw of spot number seven, the latter drew post 14. This puts Mendelssohn further back in line, and could potentially affect his chances of crossing the finish line first.

Another horse with fairly good odds is Good Magic (8-1). He could stand out as he drew the number six spot, placing him ahead of both Justify and Mendelssohn.

The horse in the number one slot is Firenze Fire. However, he only has 66-1 odds of winning, which is tied for the least likely with the number 20 spot horse, Combatant.

The 2018 Run for the Roses is scheduled to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 5, but the actual race will likely start at 6:46 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch the live on NBC or stream on the NBC Sports website or app.

There will also be pre-coverage of the Derby by NBC starting at around 2:30 p.m. ET, and coverage should run until around 7 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky Derby is always held on the first Saturday in May. It will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, making it the 144th Kentucky Derby held there.

Prior to the big Derby race, the Kentucky Oaks race will be held. This is a race for 3-year-old female horses, and it traditionally held the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Also known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports,” this year’s big race will feature 20 horses and their riders all competing for a grand prize of $2 million, according to Sporting News.

Interestingly, last year the organizers of the Kentucky Derby instituted the “Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby” rule, which allowed for horses from that respective country to be able to compete in the race.

This year, a similar rule has been created for European horses.