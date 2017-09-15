Here’s What’s Happening to Pet Owners Who Chained Animals Outside During Hurricane Irma

Florida residents fled their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impending devastation, but dozens of evacuees chained their dogs to trees or parked cars outside before heading inland.

“They are left in a yard, in a pen they cannot escape from or tethered to trees or poles,” Diane Sauve, head of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, told WPTV before the storm hit. She said that tying a dog up at any time is illegal, but the dangerous weather associated with the storm raises the crime to a felony.

Now that Irma has passed, Sauve is working with the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute those who abandoned their pets and forced them to remain chained outdoors to endure — and potentially die from — the hurricane.

“This is a prime example of animal cruelty,” Palm Beach County’s state prosecutor Dave Aronberg told the New York Post. “We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”

Though finding these negligent pet owners won’t be easy, Sauve says they plan to use every paper trail available to track down people who deliberately subjected their animals to such cruelty.

Sauve says up to 40 animals were found and rescued in Palm Beach County in the days leading up to the storm, and Animal Care and Control took in another 40+ pets who were surrendered by their owners.

Those who relinquished their dogs or cats to the facility gave up ownership of the pets and will not be allowed to reclaim them. Sauve also told WPTV that those who leave their animals are put on a “do not adopt” list at all of the area’s shelters.

“There is no excuse for this,” Sauve said.

As they search to convict negligent pet owners, Palm Beach County Animal Care is also desperately seeking people to foster of adopt pets from the shelter, which is now full with over 100 pets. They are also sending dozens of animals to shelters up north to house the influx of new pets they are continuing to receive.

To help the shelter, consider donating items like crates, carriers and collars through their Amazon wishlist. If you are in the area, they are also waiving adoption fees and fostering requirements.

Photo credit: Twitter / @samsminkWPTV

