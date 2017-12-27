Florida Man Punches ATM for Dispensing Too Much Cash

A man in Florida recently found himself receiving way too much money from an ATM so he responded by repeatedly punching it.

According to reports, 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik was caught on a surveillance camera “standing at the ATM, pummeling the electronic teller’s touch screen on Nov. 29,” as reported by the NY Post.

His reasoning was that the ATM “was giving him too much money,” in the incident that took place in Cocoa, Florida.

Afterwards, he is said to have contacted Wells Fargo, who apparently operated thre ATM, and apologized to them for the damage he inflicted, but added that he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.”

Oleksik was charged with criminal mischief and booked into the Brevard County Jail by the Cocoa Police Department after a Wells Fargo branch requested to press charges against him.