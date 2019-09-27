Donald Trump Calls out ‘Made up’ Claims by Adam Schiff in Ukraine Conversation

With the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump heating up, the former reality star turned world leader took to Twitter Friday morning, alleging the Ukrainian conversation according to a whistleblower’s complaint and later paraphrased Rep. Adam Schiff was “made up.”

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

In the tweet shared Friday morning among a string of claims Trump is now making, The Apprentice alum wrote that Schiff had “totally made up” his conversation with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump further alleged the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who had paraphrased the conversation, had “fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist.”

“He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty,” he wrote in a two-tweet thread. “HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

Trump went on to write via his official account that the “Democrats are now to be known as the DO NOTHING PARTY,” alleging just minutes later that there was more to whistleblower’s identity than what is known.

“Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?” he claimed in a tweet just hours after he suggested threats of execution for “spies,” according to audio released by the Los Angeles Times.

The California Democrat responded Friday morning that Trump was a liar, responding to the claims made by Trump and stating how the House will continue to investigate the findings from the conversation, which detailed how the Trump administration was seeking the foreign government’s help to smear Democrat rival, Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 election.

“You engaged in a shakedown to get election dirt from a foreign country,” Schiff wrote in a tweet. “And then you tried to cover it up. But you’re right about one thing – your words need no mockery. Your own words and deeds mock themselves. But most importantly here, they endanger our country.”

