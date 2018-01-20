Couple Found Dead in an Embrace With a Gun Nearby

Two bodies found locked in an embrace in Lupel, Indiana Thursday were identified as a couple who had been missing since mid-December. A gun was found near the bodies.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told the Herald Bulletin that the bodies of 22-year-old Heaven Henderson and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jeremy Danowski, were discovered by a man riding a snowmobile near a country road at 4:15 p.m.

Mellinger said a gun was found near the bodies, without a note. He said the couple bought the gun in Indianapolis in December.

However, the sheriff told the Herald Bulletin that there were no obvious wounds. Due to the cold temperatures and the snow, it is not clear what injuries led to their deaths. During the investigation, officials will try to learn who died first. At the moment, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

There was a cellphone found at the scene as well.

Henderson and Danowksi were reported missing on Dec. 18. Since Danowski’s car was found near a local park, the search focused there. Mellinger said it was possible that they walked to the spot where they were found.

Although the couple grew up in Lapel, they were living in downtown Indianapolis with Danowski’s mother.

In a December interview with the Herald Bulletin, Henderson’s mother, Rene Ruiz, said Danowksi’s mother would be the last person to see them alive. She also said Danowski made a comment hinting at a breakup during Thanksgiving.

“If I can’t have Heaven, no one can have her,” Ruiz remembered Danowski saying.

Henderson’s father, Brad Henderson, told the Herald Bulletin that Danowski “never showed any interest in guns.”

“I’m totally conflicted. Part of me wants to say they planned all this to get away,” Henderson said in December. “I also feel like something bad has happened. You don’t buy a gun to go mushroom hunting.”

The couple started dating in ninth grade, and were almost inseparable. They even worked at the same Jimmy Johns sub shop, until Danowski quit five months before they disappeared.

The sheriff told the Herald Bulletin they plan on doing an autopsy on the bodies on Saturday.

Photo credit: Facebook/ WRTV6