CNBC Host Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' During Live Interview With Her

CNBC host Jim Cramer committed a major faux pas during his interview with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to the New York Post, Cramer called Pelosi "Crazy Nancy" during an interview on Tuesday morning. The "Crazy Nancy" insult is one that is typically used by President Donald Trump when he refers to the California Democrat.

The Mad Money host was interviewing Pelosi on stalled stimulus negotiations when the insult appeared to slip out. At one point, Cramer asked, "What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy — I'm sorry, that was the president." He went on to try to amend the situation by adding, "I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term." In turn, Pelosi, who appeared to keep her composure amid the awkward situation, said, "But you just did. But you just did." Cramer then tried to play off the gaff as a joke, telling the Speaker of the House, "Oh come on, you know what I mean."

I have long argued that CNBC is as corrosive to our society as Fox, and here is Jim Cramer calling the Speaker of the House “Crazy Nancy” to her face. Cramer should be suspended and CNBC owes her an apology. pic.twitter.com/0GVdSqNcLe — Caitlin Legacki 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@caitleg) September 15, 2020

Naturally, it wasn't before long that Cramer's name began trending on Twitter in regards to the awkward interview moment. As a result, numerous figures have weighed in on the matter, with many of them saying that both Cramer and CNBC owe Pelosi an apology. Actor Suzanne Cryer wrote, “If Jim Cramer is allowed by CNBC to speak to a woman, on tv, who is the #SpeakeroftheHouse it shows that CNBC has no respect for women in this country. It cannot be tolerated. She deserves his respect. Women deserve respect. Jim Cramer should be fired." Bloomberg columnist Tim O'Brien wrote, "Stay classy, Jim Cramer." Another user added, "Cramer should be suspended and CNBC owes her an apology."

As previously stated, Pelosi appeared on the program in order to discuss stimulus negotiations, which have not proven to be successful. Over the past several months, Democrats and Republicans have been trying to come to an agreement on a second stimulus package without success. Most recently, the Republicans unveiled a skinny proposal that would have a price point of around $500 billion. But, the Democrats have criticized this figure, with both Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that it was a bill that was "headed nowhere."

"Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere," the lawmakers said in a joint statement, per The Hill. "If anyone doubts McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support."