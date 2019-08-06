Cesar Sayoc, Pipe Bomber Who Targeted President Trump’s Rivals, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who mailed inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and media figures seen as critical of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal judge in New York on Monday, CBS News reports.

Sayoc, 57, was arrested in October 2018 and pleaded guilty in March to mailing 16 explosive devices to 13 targets around the country — including 11 current or former U.S. government officials — in the weeks leading up to the 2018 congressional elections.

The bodybuilder and bouncer expressed remorse for his actions and blamed his behavior on mental illness and excessive use of steroids.

“I wish more than anything I could turn back time and take back what I did,” Sayoc said. “But I want you to know, Your Honor, with all my heart and soul, I feel the pain and suffering of these victims.”

“Now that I am a sober man, I know that I was a sick man. I should have listened to my mother, the love of my life,” he added.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to 65 counts in total, including 16 counts of illegally mailing explosives.

Sayoc’s intended victims were former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNN, Robert De Niro, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former President Barack Obama, George Soros, Thomas Steyer and Rep. Maxine Waters, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in March.

None of Sayoc’s devices exploded, something he said during his sentencing hearing was intentional. His attorneys argued that Sayoc was motivated by his obsession with Trump and his anger at Democrats, whom he blamed for the vandalism of his van, which displayed a plethora of Trump stickers.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff concluded that the design flaws in Sayoc’s bombs were intentional and indicated that although he “hated his victims,” he “”did not wish them dead.” Through tears, Sayoc thanked Rakoff when he announced the 20-year sentence; prosecutors were seeking a life sentence.