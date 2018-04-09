CDC Discovers ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ in 27 States

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found over 200 rare antibiotic-resistant genes in “nightmare” bacteria tested last year, from 27 states.

According to the new Vital Signs report released Tuesday, the CDC tested 5,775 isolates of antibiotic-resistant germs from hospitals and nursing homes, reports CNN. One in four had a gene to help spread its resistance, and 221 of them had an “especially rate gene.”

“I was surprised by the numbers we found,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, told CNN. “Two million Americans get infections from antibiotic resistance, and 23,000 die from those infections each year.”

Resistant germs can be found in every state, but the 221 rare genes were found in 27 states. The infection samples included bloodstream and urinary tract infections and pneumonia.

This is the first time the CDC has tested for rare genes, so it is not known how the results compare to previous years. However, it comes three decades after U.S. officials learned about Enterobacteriaceae, a bacteria family that can break down common antibiotics. The germs continued evolving, so by 2001, it was resistant to even more antibiotics. As the germs spread around the globe, the CDC started calling it “nightmare bacteria.”

Schuchat told CNN the CDC does have a “containment strategy” that is only “20 percent effective.” Still, she is sure “the containment strategy can reduce the number of nightmare bacteria cases by 76 percent over three years in one area.”

The CDC recommends people continue keeping their hands clean and disinfecting cuts to help limit antibiotic resistance. The agency stressed the importance of talking to your health care provider about stopping infections with vaccines and letting them know if you were ever treated elsewhere.

The agency is hopeful new resources can be used to limit the spread of the bacteria in the future.

“With new resources nationwide, early and aggressive action — when even a single case is found — can keep germs with unusual resistance from spreading in health care facilities and causing hard-to-treat or even untreatable infections,” reads the report. “For example, CDC estimates show that this aggressive approach could prevent 1,600 cases of CRE [carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae] in one state over three years. Health departments can lead the Containment Strategy and act swiftly with health care facilities and CDC at the first sign of unusual resistance.”

The states where samples of OXA-48, the “nightmare bacteria” were found are Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Alabama, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California and Hawaii.

You can read the complete CDC Vital Signs report here.