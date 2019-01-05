The Bizarre Trend Meghan Markle Inspired Among Americans in the US

Meghan Markle is inspiring other Americans to sign up for etiquette classes.

As the Duchess of Sussex continues to settle into her new role as a member of the British royal family, reports have surfaced claiming a bizarre, climbing trend among Americans signing up for the lessons to be more like Markle.

“Markle mania is alive and well on the west coast,” Elaine Swann, who founded the Swann School of Protocol in San Diego in 2003, told The National Post.

“If I post anything related to Meghan on social media, it gets serious traction. Individuals are contacting me about classes. Girls want tea parties, and women want to look more polished. It’s certainly happening, and it’s exciting.”

With Markle officially designated as the most-searched person in 2018 around the world by Google, etiquette schools around the country are riding the wave by playing with Markle-related advertising and promotions that attract the public.

Swann revealed to the outlet she will be hosting a special series of classes for women based on refining and redesigning their look. inspired by Meghan’s style.

Across the country, the trend is becoming more and more popular.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick of interest,” Crystal L Bailey, who founded the Etiquette Institute of Washington seven years ago, told the outlet. “A number of finishing schools are now opening up. And it’s not just young people – it’s adults, too. Every time I speak, I’m now asked about Meghan.”

Terri Thompson, who works as an etiquette consultant and teaches classes, credits Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry in May to the growing interest.

“I think the resurgence of the Royal family in the U.K. has certainly caught U.S. interest,” she said. “We were always intrigued. But now, with Meghan, we are definitely more so.”

One of the biggest moves American women are attracted to showcasing is the famous “duchess slant,” which royals from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and even Princess Charlotte constantly are photographed doing — the sitting post where women cross their leg at the ankle.

“Typically the ‘Duchess Slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told PEOPLE in October.

“You might think you’ll never get that invitation to the palace. But you never know,” said Myka Meier, who launched a specialized classes in royal manners in 2013, said during one of her classes, as National Post writes.