23 Members of One Family Kicked off ‘Cruise From Hell’ After Brawl

Passengers aboard a Carnival Cruise ship hoping for a relaxing time found themselves aboard “the cruise from hell” after a brawl resulted in 23 members from the same family being kicked off the ship.

The Carnival Legend, which had embarked on a 10-day South Pacific cruise set to dock in Melbourne, was forced to dock early after at least 30 people aboard the ship were injured after a fight broke out on board, Time reports.

Dramatic video footage of the fight, which broke out at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, shows dozens of people fighting, throwing punches and tackling other passengers to the ground, as security personnel attempt to break them up. Other passengers can be heard screaming, while some attempt to hold others back.

Passengers aboard the ship who witnessed the fight have described it as a “bloodbath,” some even dubbing the cruise “the ship from hell.”

The fight, which broke out eight days in to the 10-day journey and resulted in several injuries, forced the cruise to dock in New South Wales, where 23 members of the same family were removed from the ship. Among those removed were six men, three teenage boys, and 14 other passengers including women and children, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The family was taken to Canberra where other travel arrangements were made.

The cruise then continued on its journey back to Melbourne.

Representatives for the cruise line said that they are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“The safety and security of our guests and crew is our number one priority; we apply a zero-tolerance approach to excessive behavior that affects other guests,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

It is not yet known if the family will face charges, but the Marine Are Command officials are also leading an investigation into the fight.