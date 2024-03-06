Dairy Queen Brings Back Discontinued Menu Item

The Cherry Dipped Cone is making a comeback. A year after Dairy Queen fans were shattered by the popular item being removed from the menu, a Dairy Queen district manager who runs the TikTok account @dqshelbytwpmi announced its resurrection, and says it's "due to popular demand." Eat This, Not That! reached out to Dairy Queen for comment and the ice cream chain confirmed its return.

"We know our fans love the Cherry Dipped Cone, and we're excited to bring this sweet offering back for a limited time at participating locations," Dairy Queen said in a statement. "We are always innovating our menus to showcase delicious new and fan-favorite flavors for our iconic dipped cone. Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on all DQ flavor and product offerings."

An exact return date is not yet known. Dairy Queen did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about a timeline. The Dairy Queen district manager who shared the news on TikTok also doesn't know when the item will relaunch.

"I can't give an exact date because it depends on when the distributors get it in stock, but it was one of the best sellers at my locations, which are in Southeast Michigan. So, I'll be the first to let you guys know when we have it," the district manager, Miranda, told her social media followers.

Miranda made headlines last year when she was the first to share the news that Cherry Dipped Cones were being discontinued. "I love coming on here to tell you guys when Dairy Queen has a new product but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this," the she cautioned in a May 2023 video. "I don't know when or if it's returning, but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their cherry cone dip." The video garnered millions of views. Dairy Queen confirmed the news shortly afterward.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.