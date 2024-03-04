Netflix Brings Back Major Melissa McCarthy Movie

Melissa McCarthy's 2014 comedy Tammy returned to Netflix this weekend, inviting fans to reconsider this controversial blockbuster with nearly a decade of hindsight. Tammy was a critical flop in its time, though it had its defenders even then. With all the drastic changes to the Hollywood landscape since then, maybe new and returning viewers will have more insight on this often-maligned movie.

McCarthy co-wrote and starred in Tammy as the titular character, Tammy Banks. She begins the story as a working class woman having one of the worst days of her life when she loses her job, her car breaks down and she catches her husband (Nat Faxon) cheating on her all in one afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon plays Tammy's grandmother, Pearl Balzen – a brash alcoholic desperate for an adventure. Tammy and Pearl set out on an impromptu road trip where things continue to go wrong for them, but they learn a lot in the process. The cast includes Kathy Bates, Allison Janney, Dan Aykroyd, Mark Duplass, Gary Gole, Toni Collette and Sanda Oh, among others.

The movie was co-written by McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, who also directed and played a role in the film. It was produced by McCarthy, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. It premiered over Fourth of July weekend and grossed over $100 million on a $20 million budget, but it was critically panned. It even won McCarthy and Sarandon nominations at that year's Razzie Awards.

At the time of this writing, Tammy has an average rating of 4.4 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 24 percent of reviews counted as positive. The audience score is only slightly higher at 36 percent positive, but the people who love the movie go to bat for it with passion. Many seem to particularly love it because McCarthy co-wrote it and worked on it with her husband, making it stand out among some of her other, better-known roles. McCarthy and Falcone also worked together this way on The Boss in 2016 and Life of the Party in 2018.

Tammy is now streaming on Netflix, and is also available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores.

