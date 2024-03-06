'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Ending at Netflix

Aang's journey to become the Avatar is coming to an end. Just two weeks after premiering its live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series, Netflix on Wednesday renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two final seasons, TVLine and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The show will conclude with Season 3, just like the original animated series. Episode counts and premiere dates for the final two seasons will be announced at a later time.

Based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a world divided into nations corresponding with the four elements. The series centers around Aang, a powerful young warrior who is the Avatar, a bender able to control all four elements. The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as waterbender Katara, and Ian Ousley as her brother Sokka. Dallas Liu stars as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

"The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar," the official synopsis reads. "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Premiering on Netflix on Feb. 22, Avatar: The Last Airbender was an instant hit, the series currently ranking as the second most popular series currently streaming on the platform in the U.S. The series is the No. 1 title on Netflix worldwide, per FlixPatrol data. The live-action adaptation holds a 59% critics score and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Kim also executive produces alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi. The debut season is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.