Vanessa Bryant Unlocks Instagram and Turns off Comments Following Death of Kobe and Gianna

Following the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, Vanessa Bryant has now unlocked her Instagram account, but turned off all comments. Vanessa’s page was previously set to private, but she has since made it public, and changed her profile photo to one featuring her late husband and daughter. Notably, Vanessa’s last posts were from a few days ago, on Jan. 25 — just one day before a tragic helicopter accident claimed the lives of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, along with the aircraft’s pilot, and six other passengers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

Following the shocking helicopter crash that claimed Bryant’s life, many have come out to memorialize the NBA superstar, including the likes of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” he wrote. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Bryant’s former L.A. Lakers teammate, Shaq, added: “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother [Kobe] I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken,” tweeted NBA icon Earvin Magic Johnson.

“My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players,” Johnson added.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Brany was 41 years old at the time of his death. Gianna was only 13.