Vanessa Bryant Posts Uplifting Nat King Cole Lyrics While Posing With Mural of Kobe and Gianna

A day after sharing a photo of her daughter front of a mural honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the former Los Angles Lakers star, has posted another snapshot in front of the wall. This time the image includes her and all of the Bryant children.

The photo shows Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who is seven months old, with Vanessa holding Capri. In the post, Bryant captioned the photo with lyrics from Nat King Cole’s “Smile.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Smile though your heart is aching / Smile even though it’s breaking / When there are clouds in the sky / you’ll get by, If you smile through your fear and sorrow / Smile and maybe tomorrow / You’ll see the sun come shining through for you,” she began the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

The rest of the post was finished the following lyrics.

“Light up your face with gladness, Hide every trace of sadness / Although a tear may be ever so near, That’s the time you must keep on trying / Smile, what’s the use of crying? / You’ll find that life is still worthwhile, If you just smile / That’s the time you must keep on trying / Smile, what’s the use of crying? / You’ll find that life is still worthwhile, If you just smile.”

The image has seen an active amount of comments since Bryant shared it with her followers.

“I love you guys. Kobe would be immenely proud of you, Vanessa,” one user commented. “You are strong beyond measure.”

“Your strength is inspiring and helping so many people,” another wrote.

“God bless your beautiful family,” a third comment read. “I can’t even imagine the pain you are going through but the Holy Spirit will keep fulfilling you and your family with strength and peace.”

On Sunday, Bryant shared a photo of Natalia all dressed up for a formal.

The latest posting by Bryant has also moved into her profile picture. She first debuted the photo prior to the post as she switched up her profile. The change saw many react on social media.

On Jan. 26, Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In total, there were nine victims. A public memorial was held for Kobe at the Staples Center, which is the home of his only basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.