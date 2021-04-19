Vanessa Bryant Leaves Supporters in Tears With 20th Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Kobe Bryant

✖

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her and her late husband Kobe Bryant's 20th wedding anniversary. The mom-of-four took to Instagram to share a photo and video of the two, one being from their wedding-day and the other featured an interview with Kobe talking about how much he loved his wife. In the first post, she showed the two sharing a kiss after tying the knot in 2001. "Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years."

In the video she said, Kobe is talking about how "fun" his life and marriage was with Bryant and how much he loves her. "My wife Vanessa, it's fun," Kobe said in the clip. "We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But, we're best friends, too. It's a blessing." She captioned it with, "I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant."

The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zabayan. After the devastating crash, it was said that flight conditions were incredibly dangerous during the hours in which they were traveling, with some even saying the pilot, Zabayan, should not have been flying at that time.

Bryant and her late husband also share daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri together. Since his passing — which was one that completely shocked the world — she's made sure to continue honoring Kobe and their daughter Gigi. In the midst of grieving her loss, she also took legal action against the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department after deputies who reported to the crash that day shared images of the remains with the public. In March, Bryant took to her Instagram account to post the names of the men responsible, which included, Joey Cruz, Rafael Meja, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.

According to E!, Bryant accused the defendants of negligence, invasion of privacy and violating the 14th amendment of the United States Constitution. She requested they face trial by jury. According to documents, Meja was one of many officers that reported to the crash that day, however, he took photos with his personal cell phone and sent them to others he worked with, including Cruz. He explained "that 'curiosity got the best of [them]' and that such curiosity was 'in [their] nature' as deputies." Cruz was said to have shared the photos with members of the public, and was caught boasting about being on site that day to people as well.