‘Tiger King’: Undertaker and Wife Michelle McCool Visited Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle’s Controversial Zoo Just Before Show Premiered

With residents around the world practicing social distancing and remaining in self-quarantine, they have been spending a considerable amount of time streaming shows, such as Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The popular docuseries primarily focuses on a character named Joe Exotic, but Myrtle Beach Safari is also frequently mentioned. Interestingly enough, WWE legend The Undertaker visited this zoo days prior to the Netflix show’s release.

Mark William Calaway, who is best known as The Undertaker, posted a series of photos on his Instagram profile that showed him visiting the South Carolina zoo. He was posing with Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, one of the figures mentioned during Tiger King, and was enjoying learning about these animals. The Undertaker even showed himself bottle-feeding one of the creatures. Antle posted another video that showed himself, The Undertaker, and Michelle Calaway in the pool with one of the tigers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT

“Big thanks to [Doc Antle] & [Myrtle Beach Safari] for showing us a great time today!” The Undertaker wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He spent a considerable amount of time at Myrtle Beach Safari and appeared to enjoy the interactions with the various animals.

Antle and Myrtle Beach Safari were frequently discussed in Tiger King due to alleged animal abuse and “shady practices.” The show even culminates with a Dec. 12, 2019 raid on Antle’s facility.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents served warrants at the safari but the real reason behind the raid was not confirmed. According to Antle, the agents were only there to speak with him about a multi-state investigation involving three of the lions.

“We have the three lions they’re fabulous little babies that are here with us. Many of our guests this summer all hugged them and met them and those lions are permanent residents here at the preserve,” Antle told ABC 15 News. “The lions are part of an ongoing investigation the state is working on and they wanted us to try and help them look at the trail of where the lions had come from and any ideas or evidence we had about what the lion’s lives had been before they moved here to Myrtle Beach Safari.”

Antle was never arrested as part of the raid, and his zoo remains open. The Undertaker and other visitors still have opportunities to head to South Carolina and interact with lions and tigers.

(Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty)