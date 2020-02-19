Ryan Newman Fans Flood NASCAR Driver’s Instagram Comments Following Daytona 500 Crash

Fans are continuing to send their support to Ryan Newman after he was left with “serious injuries” following his Daytona 500 crash. Along with thousands of get well posts on Twitter, many have also begun to flock to Newman’s final Instagram post before the accident — an image of him smiling as he held up a fish just days before collision.

“Hoping you’re ok, Ryan!” wrote one fan. “All of us in the comments are praying for you!!”

“Sending many prayers up to the big guy for you,” added another who had watched the terrifying collision, which drew comparisons to Dale Earnhardt’s fatal 2001 crash at the same race. “Praying you’re just banged up and get to tell the story in a few days.”

“Thoughts and prayers I hope you’re ok this is the hardest part of watching NASCAR,” commented a third person.

“Prayers for Ryan Newman. Life literally can change in an instant,” added another.

“wow man, just wow, crazy how things can change that quick, prayers man for a safe recovery,” wrote somebody else.

“Praying for you & believing you will make it through this Ryan,” commented a sixth. “You are a legend in NASCAR & the world loves you and is praying for you. Prayers for [Krissie Newman] and your sweet girls.”

Newman is currently recovering at Halifax Medical Center after his No. 6 vehicle was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney’s car during the final lap of the Monday race. Newman’s vehicle spun out of control and went airborne as a result of the contact, flipping several times before hitting the wall, where it was then hit on its driver’s side at full speed by driver Corey LaJoie’s vehicle. Newman’s vehicle then skidded down the track on its roof while on fire.

The driver, who won the 2008 Daytona 500, is said to be in serious conditions, though the extent of his non life-threatening injuries remain unknown. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Roush Fenway Racing confirmed that Newman is “awake and talking.”

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” the statement read. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” it added. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”