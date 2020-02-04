Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Tearful Kobe Bryant Tribute: ‘Tomorrow Isn’t Promised’

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash last Sunday along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims. There have been a number of professional athletes to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers star during the past week, but Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have the most emotional tribute yet. Beckham went to Instagram and wrote a message about Bryant and what he meant to him. Along with the caption, Beckham posted a photo of Bryant holding the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

“You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe,” Beckham writes at the start of the message. “Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is something that every athlete can admire. You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You’ve been thru it, yet u always found a way to overcame it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:34am PST

“This one hurt beyond words. I still can’t believe it. Somethin I live by and constantly remind myself of is that ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised.’ We’re gonna miss u brother. My prayers go out to the Bryant family and others. 2020 is for u champ, that’s my word!!! Rest easy King. Rest easy GiGi.”

This past Friday, the Lakers paid tribute to all the victims in the helicopter crash in a special ceremony. It was the Lakers’ first home game since the crash and LeBron James spoke about what Bryant meant to him and the Laker family.

“My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids,” James wrote on social media last week before the game. “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s—t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!”

Bryant is remembered as one of the best players in NBA history. He was a member of the Lakers his entire career (1996-2016) and he led the team to five NBA Championships. Bryant was named MVP in 2008 and he was also an 18-time All-Star.