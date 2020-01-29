McKayla Maroney Reveals How Kobe Bryant Helped Her Power Through Concussion Ahead of Olympics

McKayla Maroney won a gold medal with the United States Women’s Gymnastics Team during the 2012 Olympics in London, as well as a silver medal during the Women’s Vault Final. After Kobe Bryant‘s death on Sunday, she posted a tribute to the late athlete on Instagram, revealing that his words helped her push through a concussion she sustained just before the games nearly six years ago.

Maroney shared her caption alongside a photo of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash along with seven other people.

“Hard to string words together, when you don’t wanna believe it’s real,” the gymnast began. “Super sad day, especially when it hits so close to home. To lose a father, a legend, so tragically. All I can think about is the family’s involved, and the aftermath of pain that comes with it all.”

“Rip Kobe, beautiful GiGi, and all other passengers,” she continued. “Praying for Vanessa, the kids, and all the families involved. We are thinking of you, and feeling for you. You don’t come across too many hero’s in a lifetime, who change how you think, and inspire you to push harder, and be better.”

Maroney reflected on her Olympic experience before sharing how Bryant’s legacy is still inspiring her.

“Kobe’s mindset got me through some of my toughest days in the gym,” she said. “I had a bad concussion a couple weeks before the Olympics and all I did was read Kobe quotes. Even now his quotes, and mentality never fail to give me that extra strength to keep going. I turned 24 in December, so technically, it’s my Kobe year, and I won’t let him down. He will continue to inspire me forever.”

Maroney’s fellow gymnast Nastia Liukin, who competed in the 2008 Olympics and won five medals, including one gold, commented on Maroney’s post with a heart emoji and shared her own tribute to Bryant on her Instagram page.

“hard to formulate words right now… thank you kobe,” Liukin wrote next to a black and white photo of the former Los Angeles Laker. “thank you for being such an inspiration. thank you for making me believe we are all so much more than our greatest accomplishments. will forever and ever remember you. praying so hard for you, vanessa, and your entire family… rest in peace kobe + gigi and others on board.”

Bryant and Gianna died after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. The other victims of the crash included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mom Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

