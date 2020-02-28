Kobe Bryant: Magic Johnson Shares ‘Incredible Keepsake’ Days After ‘Celebration of Life’ Memorial

Magic Johnson shared a look at the Los Angeles Times‘ special section on Kobe Bryant, published in Wednesday’s paper. Johnson called the newspaper an “incredible keepsake” and suggested those who do not live in Los Angeles order it online. The post came two days after the Celebration of Life memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who both died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

“Thank you to the LA Times for the unbelievable 24-page tribute to Kobe in today’s paper!!” Johnson wrote in the caption. “It’s an incredible keepsake and souvenir for me and all Laker fans. For Kobe fans who don’t live here, take it from me, you’re going to want to have a copy of this memorial section, available online at LATimes.com!”

Johnson told the media during a panel Sunday, before the Lakes played the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles for the first time since Bryant’s death, he is still struggling.

“It’s hard in a two-minute, five-minute time to say everything he meant to the world, to the NBA and to basketball fans. He’s bigger than life,” Johnson said, reports USA Today. “And it will take years to get over his passing and his daughter and the seven other people who lost their lives as well.”

Johnson late praised Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss and AEG for their quick organization of the Celebration of Life.

“Jeanie and the Lakers as well as AEG have done a wonderful job working with the fans who were leaving flowers and everything they left,” Johnson explained. “Everybody has really come together in trying to make sure that we’re going to say goodbye, say goodbye in their own way.”

Although Johnson did not speak during the memorial, Johnson has spoken about Bryant’s impact on basketball multiple times since the helicopter cash.

“My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone,” he in a tweet last month. “It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players.”

“Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball,” Johnson added in another message. “We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much.”

Another Lakes legend, Jerry West, said Bryant’s immediate family is traumatized by his death.

“His personal family, is just traumatized and devastated, as any family would be,” West told Extra. “My thoughts, my prayers, my hopes are with his family because they’re the ones who need it most.”

Bryant and Gianna died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter cash in Calabasas, California. The other victims of the cash wee John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan and Christina Mauser.

