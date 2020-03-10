Kobe Bryant Fans Continue to Send Support After Vanessa Bryant Posts New Family Tribute Photo With Their Daughters

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri recently visited one of the many murals honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, snapping a series of family photos in front of the artwork.

One photo was of Vanessa and her girls in front of the mural, which depicts Kobe and Gianna sitting next to each other in front of a bright blue sky. Gianna was shown laughing as her dad places a kiss on the top of her head, which was crowned with a halo. In the Bryant family’s new photo, Vanessa, wearing a black hoodie and black sunglasses, holds baby Capri as Bianka stands in front of her and Natalia stands on her left side, both Bianka and Natalia wearing blue and white patterned dress.

Vanessa initially made one photo of herself and her girls her new profile photo on Instagram, but on Monday night, she shared the photo on her feed along with an emotional caption.

The photo’s caption was the lyrics to “Smile” by Nat King Cole.

“Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching

Smile even though it’s breaking

When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by

If you smile through your fear and sorrow

Smile and maybe tomorrow

You’ll see the sun come shining through for you

Light up your face with gladness

Hide every trace of sadness

Although a tear may be ever so near

That’s the time you must keep on trying

Smile, what’s the use of crying?

You’ll find that life is still worthwhile

If you just smile

That’s the time you must keep on trying

Smile, what’s the use of crying?

You’ll find that life is still worthwhile

If you just smile.”

Vanessa’s followers quickly flooded her comments section with positive messages including:

“Beautiful girls, love you all. Natalia is tall like daddy and gorgeous like mommy. Stay strong my sweet girls!”

“Such a beautiful photo of your family!”

“Sending you & your girls love, prayers & positive energy!”

“The most beautiful family.”

“Love you girls ! beautiful inside and out !”

Many also praised Vanessa’s strength, writing:

“I love you guys. Kobe would be immensely proud if you, Vanessa. You are strong beyond measure.”

“God bless your beautiful family! I can’t even imagine the pain you are going through but the Holly Spirit will keep fulfilling you and your family with strength and peace.”

“I love to see yall smile! Even though it’s been some things that made it hard for u to smile! Strength overpowered pain.”

“Your strength is inspiring and helping so many people.”

Prior to the family photo, Vanessa had shared a solo shot of Natalia in front of the mural.

“my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family,” her caption read.

Vanessa delivered a eulogy to her husband and daughter at their public memorial service on Feb. 24 and talked about Kobe and Gianna’s relationship with the rest of their family.

“She was the most loving daughter, thoughtful little sister, and silly big sister,” Vanessa said of Gianna. “She happily helped carry the little’s diaper bag or played with them. She liked helping me with Bianca and Capri. Bianca loved going to the playground, swimming and jumping on the trampoline with Gigi.

“I used to tell Gigi, CoCo considered her favorite sister. Capri would smile from ear to hear when Gigi walked into the room, and Capri reminds me a lot of Gianna; they look alike and just smile with their whole face, pure joy.”

Vanessa called Kobe “the MVP of girl dads.”

“He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are,” she said. “He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough. And when Kobe retired from the NBA, he took over dropping off and picking up our girls from school, since I was at home pregnant with Bianca and just recently home nursing Capri.”

“He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes,” she continued. “He said he had it down to a science: eight times up and down our hallway. He loved taking Bianca to Fashion Island and watch her play in the Koi pond area and loved taking her to the park.”

“Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo-Boo and GiGi.”

Photo Credit:Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images