Kobe Bryant Dead: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at a Loss for Words in Emotional Video

The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, following a helicopter crash on Sunday has shocked not just the sports world, but the entire world. There were a total of nine lives lost in the accident in California. The helicopter was en route to a travel basketball game. Since the initial report came out, everyone from President Donald Trump to Taylor Swift, and athletes all across the landscape have shared messages on their social media in regards to the tragedy.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was very familiar with Bryant, as both starred on the Los Angeles Lakers during their respective playing career, and shared an emotional video in the hours after the story broke.

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete,” Abdul-Jabbar captioned the tweet that included the video.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Abdul-Jabbar wasn’t the only past Lakers superstar to post on Twitter. Former longtime teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, also shared a heartfelt message.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice (sic) Gigi & my brother [Kobe] I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

Magic Johnson, another iconic Lakers player and former president of basketball operations with the organization, put out a couple different tweets, noting that “its hard to accept” what has happened.

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

“Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe,” Johnson wrote. “Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family.”

