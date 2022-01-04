Kobe Bryant Crash: Helicopter Company Sued Once More Over Fatal Incident

The company that owned the helicopter involved in the crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people is being sued again. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the gym formerly known as Mamba Sports Academy has filed a lawsuit against Island Express. The gym, which is now called Sports Academy, claims that Island Express should be forced to pay over $100,000 in costs to the death of one of the passengers.

The documents state that Christina Mauser — a girls basketball coach — was employed by the gym before she died, and the gym paid “death benefits and burial expenses” to her family which cost over $127,000. Sports Academy and an insurance company claim that Island Express should pay the money due to its negligence.

The helicopter crash happened in January 2020 and NTSB officials said that it happened due to various reasons, including, “Island Express Helicopter Inc.’s inadequate review and oversight of its safety management processes.” Last year, Mauser’s husband Matt spoke to PEOPLE about losing his wife.

“I look at grief as like a drunk uncle, you love them, but it’s like, you can only take them in so many doses,” says Mauser. “Yeah come over sometimes but I don’t want you to stay too long. You’ve got to get out of here.” Matt, who is a musician, held a concert in his wife’s honor. He also launched the Christian Mauser Foundation which helps provide scholarships and financial aid to female athletes.

“For 15 years I was lucky enough to be married to Christina,” Matt said in a press release for the concert. “She was loyal, determined, funny and passionate. When she committed to doing something she put her heart and soul into completing the job. When Christina was your friend, you knew you had a friend for life — a friend who would be there for you during your darkest days and celebrate your happiest moments. Christina never gave up on you. She was truly a team player.”

Bryant’s wife Vanessa sued the helicopter company nearly one month after the accident. The lawsuit was settled in June 2021, and the terms of the settlement are “confidential.” Vanessa also has an ongoing lawsuit with Los Angeles County for public safety workers sharing photos of Bryant and Gianna from the crash site.